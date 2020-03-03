Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR (NYSE:KBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. KBR has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. ING Groep lifted its stake in KBR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 637,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $0. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $1,356,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 652,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

