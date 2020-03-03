Craig Hallum Raises Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Target to $22.00

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $559.52 million, a P/E ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Boingo Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Skylands Capital raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital now owns 729,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 185,950 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

