Credit Suisse Group Trims Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Target Price to $20.00

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WIFI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

WIFI stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 1,249,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,813. The firm has a market cap of $559.52 million, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

