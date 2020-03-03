Crew Energy (CR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Crew Energy to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares in the company, valued at C$386,434. Insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.90.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

