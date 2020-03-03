Critical Contrast: DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) versus Limelight Networks (OTCMKTS:LLNW)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Limelight Networks -8.00% -10.02% -7.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DynTek and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than DynTek.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DynTek and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek $169.82 million 0.18 $2.19 million N/A N/A Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.96 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -35.71

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limelight Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DynTek has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats DynTek on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

