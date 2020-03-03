CV Sciences (CVSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect CV Sciences to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.03. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CV Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

