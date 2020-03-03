CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of CVB Financial worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.