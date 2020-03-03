Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) Insider Sells £64,093.36 in Stock

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) insider William David Johns-Powell sold 3,204,668 shares of Cyanconnode stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £64,093.36 ($84,311.18).

CYAN opened at GBX 2.49 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Cyanconnode Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.80 ($0.10). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.30.

Get Cyanconnode alerts:

About Cyanconnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanconnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanconnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.