Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.38% of Dana worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 69.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Dana by 55.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

