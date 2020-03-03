Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $150.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

