Daseke (DSKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Daseke to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSKE opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.11. Daseke has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

