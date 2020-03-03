Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

DASTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $158.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.17. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $136.26 and a 1-year high of $181.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

