Databroker (DTX) One Day Volume Tops $7,121.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $1.61 million and $7,121.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00497057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.61 or 0.06509076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

