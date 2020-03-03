DecentBet Market Cap Achieves $314,085.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 47% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $314,085.00 and approximately $573.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.47 or 0.02824320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00225451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00133015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

