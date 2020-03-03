DeepOnion Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.49 million and $1,948.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004948 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000620 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.