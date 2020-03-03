DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. DeltaChain has a market cap of $3,936.00 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00424988 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012200 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011338 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012467 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

