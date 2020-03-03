DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.16.

XRAY opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 995.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 160.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 930,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 573,519 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

