Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Derwent London (LON:DLN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 4,275 ($56.24) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,000 ($52.62). Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,754.75 ($49.39).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 4,108 ($54.04) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,314 ($56.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,140.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,666.37.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

