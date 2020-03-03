Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) price objective (down from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,314 ($43.59).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,838 ($37.33) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,202.04.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders acquired 534 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,500 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

