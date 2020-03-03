Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

