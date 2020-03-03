Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,039 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 298,101 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,155 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.