Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG):

3/2/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/7/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 342 ($4.50). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/3/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/28/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 405 ($5.33). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/6/2020 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 312.20 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 334.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.28. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.