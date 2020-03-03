Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 654,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.