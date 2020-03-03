Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.86 ($54.49).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRW3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €58.40 ($67.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.37. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €59.40 ($69.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $443.84 million and a P/E ratio of 40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.