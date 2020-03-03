e-Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $31.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00694992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 161.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,940,978 coins and its circulating supply is 17,118,587 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

