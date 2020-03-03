Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 695.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.26% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $627.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

