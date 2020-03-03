EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,052 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 287,332 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.