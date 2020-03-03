EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 67,000 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.06% of NeoGenomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,617 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 985,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 834,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129,253 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.20 and a beta of 1.08.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

