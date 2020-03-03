EAM Investors LLC Buys New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 114,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $14,556,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of STNG opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

