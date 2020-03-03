EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

