EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 126,446 Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.23% of Dermira at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DERM. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dermira by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,621,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dermira by 747.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 360,852 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Dermira by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 250,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dermira by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 570,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dermira by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 201,852 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dermira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Dermira Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DERM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

In other Dermira news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald bought 40,926,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.