EAM Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,912 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Victory Capital worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 392.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.63. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 37.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.