EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 345,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of Kadmon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $601.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

