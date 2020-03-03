EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gentex by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 313,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gentex by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 146,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra raised their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

