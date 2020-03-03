EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Amkor Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 280,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

