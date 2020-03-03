EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

