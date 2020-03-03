EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $302,815.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

