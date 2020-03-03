EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Bottomline Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.