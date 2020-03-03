EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,706 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Leerink Swann raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,033 shares of company stock valued at $463,080 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

