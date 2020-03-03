EAM Investors LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $130.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

