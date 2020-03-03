EAM Investors LLC Sells 80,677 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,677 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 694,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 353,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,983 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,502 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

