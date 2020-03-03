EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.20% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.