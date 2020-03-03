EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of ICF International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ICF International by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ICF International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. ICF International Inc has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

