EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,905,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

LITE opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.