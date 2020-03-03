EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

