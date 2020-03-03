Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,543 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.37% of Eaton worth $142,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.