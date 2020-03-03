Eaton Vance Management Acquires 119,247 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $73,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

