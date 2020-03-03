Eaton Vance Management Acquires 330,982 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,982 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.63% of KeyCorp worth $125,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

