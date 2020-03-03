Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of American International Group worth $90,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.