Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of CME Group worth $71,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.18.

CME opened at $209.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.